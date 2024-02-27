VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Stock Price Down 21.1%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) was down 21.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 446 ($5.66) and last traded at GBX 454.50 ($5.76). Approximately 158,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 232,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575.88 ($7.30).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Stock Down 21.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 41.15, a quick ratio of 55.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £705.47 million, a PE ratio of -261.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 449.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 449.29.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

