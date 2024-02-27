Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Vitesse Energy has a payout ratio of 125.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Vitesse Energy to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Vitesse Energy Stock Up 5.4 %

Vitesse Energy stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,409. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vitesse Energy has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on VTS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2,089.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vitesse Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.