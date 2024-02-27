VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Price Performance

LON:VSL opened at GBX 56.26 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £156.57 million, a PE ratio of -1,104.00 and a beta of 0.60. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 54 ($0.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.08). The company has a quick ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 180.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.08.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

