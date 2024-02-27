VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
VPC Specialty Lending Investments Price Performance
LON:VSL opened at GBX 56.26 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £156.57 million, a PE ratio of -1,104.00 and a beta of 0.60. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 54 ($0.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.08). The company has a quick ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 180.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.08.
VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile
