Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $208.60 million and approximately $17.81 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $7.42 or 0.00013059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00015493 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 527,515.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00016030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,851.45 or 1.00010984 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001180 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.37 or 0.00190647 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008736 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 7.32895505 USD and is up 5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $24,531,282.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.