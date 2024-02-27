Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Sells $11,650.24 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) CAO John A. Carroll sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total value of $11,650.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,652.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM remained flat at $207.46 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.29. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $209.22.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.