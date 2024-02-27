WAX One Day Volume Reaches $19.96 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $243.58 million and $19.96 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,138,379,237 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,960,230 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,137,874,387.590053 with 3,414,673,031.0422 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06661497 USD and is up 4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $28,523,426.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

