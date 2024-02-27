Whitecap Resources Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Whitecap Resources Trading Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS SPGYF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,033. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
