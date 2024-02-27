Whitecap Resources Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS SPGYF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,033. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

