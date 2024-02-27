Wills Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up approximately 1.5% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in Albemarle by 60.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of ALB stock traded up $7.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,727,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $263.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.01.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

