Wills Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,210 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after buying an additional 7,313,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after buying an additional 3,348,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,320,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

