Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wills Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. 27,530,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,963,586. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $152.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

