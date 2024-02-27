Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,192 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.52. 890,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,184. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.69.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TROW shares. UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

