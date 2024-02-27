Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 57 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wills Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.71.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $375.47. 2,127,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,665. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $375.80. The company has a market cap of $373.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

