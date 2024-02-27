Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,783 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wills Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.6% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 40.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,940,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,280,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

