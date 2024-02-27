Wojak Finance 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,937.02 (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Wojak Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and approximately $1,937.02 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wojak Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it’s designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wojtoken)[Medium](https://medium.com/@WojToken)”

Wojak Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wojak Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wojak Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wojak Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.