Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $330.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.78.

Get Workday alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY traded down $9.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $297.55. 4,622,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,135. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,237.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $174.06 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.