World Mobile Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $113.00 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $113.00 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00069131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00022940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019811 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001435 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,687,765 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

