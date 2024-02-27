Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6026 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZIONL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

