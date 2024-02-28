10,000 Shares in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Bought by Seven Grand Managers LLC

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Maplebear makes up 0.4% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth approximately $119,544,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,069,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,640,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth $105,469,000. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $36,535,000.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,036,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,923,455.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,923,455.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ravi Gupta acquired 545,229 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $15,718,952.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,581,912 shares in the company, valued at $45,606,522.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 over the last quarter.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of CART stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,415,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,793. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CART

Maplebear Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.