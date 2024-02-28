110,236 Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC

Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Hayward comprises about 2.1% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned 0.05% of Hayward as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hayward by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hayward by 918.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period.

HAYW stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. 1,785,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,226. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.16. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAYW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

