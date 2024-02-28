150,000 Shares in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,000. ARM makes up 10.8% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,965,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,812,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at $143,092,000. Intel Corp purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth $62,965,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $57,004,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 83.17.

ARM Trading Down 3.0 %

ARM stock traded down 4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 133.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,619,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,435,119. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 164.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 88.18.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

