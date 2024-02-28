180,000 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Acquired by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 180,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Natera as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 186.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Up 0.5 %

Natera stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $76.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $291,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,639,537.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 840,609 shares of company stock valued at $51,225,748. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

