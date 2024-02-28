1,810 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Untitled Investments LP

Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. ASML makes up 0.4% of Untitled Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $939.50. 513,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $821.97 and a 200 day moving average of $705.54. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $959.46. The company has a market capitalization of $370.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

