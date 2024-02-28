2,000,000 Shares in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Bought by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000. AVROBIO comprises 0.8% of Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 4.49% of AVROBIO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 332,639 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 37.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 198,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 53,767 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,120,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 125,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Stock Performance

AVRO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 324,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho downgraded AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

