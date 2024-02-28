223,700 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Purchased by Palestra Capital Management LLC

Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 223,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,813,000. Dollar Tree accounts for 1.3% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.14. 2,006,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,112. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

