22Nw LP Invests $1.09 Million in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD)

22Nw LP bought a new position in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 274,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Psychemedics comprises about 0.8% of 22Nw LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 22Nw LP owned 4.78% of Psychemedics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Psychemedics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 78,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

Psychemedics Price Performance

Shares of PMD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. 4,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Psychemedics Co. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, Fentanyl, and alcohol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.