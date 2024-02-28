22Nw LP Sells 231,979 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

22Nw LP cut its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231,979 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure accounts for 19.3% of 22Nw LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 22Nw LP owned about 1.20% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $27,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.14. 1,095,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,140. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $113.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

