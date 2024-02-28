30,150 Shares in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Bought by Untitled Investments LP

Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000. Endava accounts for about 0.6% of Untitled Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Untitled Investments LP owned 0.05% of Endava as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 113.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 61.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 1,461.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 32.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endava alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Endava from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Endava Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Endava stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,313. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $82.25. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48.

Endava Profile

(Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.