325,000 Shares in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Bought by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM traded down 4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 133.86. 9,544,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,432,646. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 164.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 88.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ARM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 83.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.