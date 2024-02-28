327,220 Shares in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Purchased by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 327,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRIN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 227,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,117. The company has a market capitalization of $625.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. Trinity Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

