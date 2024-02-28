3G Capital Partners LP Boosts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

3G Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 228.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 15.3% of 3G Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. 3G Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $27,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $20,135,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 487,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,366,000 after purchasing an additional 91,046 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.38.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

