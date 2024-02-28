3G Capital Partners LP Buys 155,000 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

3G Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. PDD makes up approximately 11.2% of 3G Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 3G Capital Partners LP’s holdings in PDD were worth $20,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,089,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in PDD by 14.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 32.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,186 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 3,780.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $125.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,985,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357,773. The firm has a market cap of $164.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

