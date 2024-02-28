Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Aaron’s updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.10)-0.25 EPS.

Aaron’s Trading Down 7.9 %

Aaron’s stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. 213,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 625.00%.

In other Aaron’s news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 221,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 94,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 209,274 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

