abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.77

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and traded as low as $3.66. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 181,521 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%.
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
