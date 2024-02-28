abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.77

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and traded as low as $3.66. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 181,521 shares traded.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 111,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 163,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

