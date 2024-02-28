Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0015

Achain (ACT) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $301,535.69 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002099 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001195 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001459 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.