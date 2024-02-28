Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the January 31st total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACHL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,283. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.58.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

