Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Advanced Drainage Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

NYSE:WMS opened at $164.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $165.86. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

