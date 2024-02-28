Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $165.97

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.97 and last traded at $165.55, with a volume of 181102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,275,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,521,000 after acquiring an additional 169,517 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 113.9% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 402.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $1,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

