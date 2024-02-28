Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $206.71

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 206.71 ($2.62) and traded as low as GBX 206.50 ($2.62). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 209.50 ($2.66), with a volume of 247,329 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 208.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 206.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of £446.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2,283.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

