ADVFN (LON:AFN) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.75 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). 65,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 18,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

ADVFN Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.21 million, a PE ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.41.

ADVFN Company Profile

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information through the internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forex, crypto, futures, stock, and commodity market services; and market data services. It also provides financial broking, financial conference event, and other internet services.

