Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Shares Up 3.1%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.68 and last traded at C$2.65. 11,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 660% from the average session volume of 1,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 9.91. The company has a market cap of C$12.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.