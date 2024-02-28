Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 64.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

