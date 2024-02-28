Aion 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $416.92 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $416.92 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00155336 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00035280 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00018748 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

