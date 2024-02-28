Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Air T Price Performance

AIRTP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. 514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. Air T has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.