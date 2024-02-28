Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALEX shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALEX

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.73. 445,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.24. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.222 dividend. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently -164.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.