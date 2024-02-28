Alexander Mining (LON:AXM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Alexander Mining plc (LON:AXM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Alexander Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,273,789 shares trading hands.
Alexander Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03.
About Alexander Mining
Alexander Mining plc, through its subsidiary, engages in the research and development of proprietary mineral processing technologies. It owns and commercializes its proprietary hydrometallurgical mineral processing technologies. The company offers ambient temperature and pressure technologies, such as AmmLeach, which uses ammonia based chemistry to selectively extract base metals, including copper, zinc, and cobalt from ore deposits and concentrates; and HyperLeach, a process that utilizes chlorine based chemistry to solubilize metals comprising copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and rhenium from sulphide ore deposits and concentrates.
