Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Down 93.8% in February

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ALFVY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. 9,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,588. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

