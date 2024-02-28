Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.01

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.01 and traded as low as C$14.97. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$15.02, with a volume of 8,411 shares.

Algoma Central Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$577.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

Insider Activity at Algoma Central

Algoma Central Company Profile

In other news, Director Jens Grønning purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,140.00. Company insiders own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.