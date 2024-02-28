Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.68 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and $138.79 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00065035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00018565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,047,766,628 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.