Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $1.91. Allot Communications shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 27,168 shares traded.
ALLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
