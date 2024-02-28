Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the January 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF stock. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Aspect Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.53. 16,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,316. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $41.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56.

